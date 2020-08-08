Good morning Mission. And welcome to Virus Village, your daily data dump.

Wow! For the first time in recent memory, DPH is reporting not only a change in the supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) but a significant increase. The percentage of essential PPE categories with at least a 30 day supply today is reported to be at 100 percent!!! With healthcare workers put in extremely risky situations, this is the great news. Congrats DPH.

And sorrows. Maria X. Martinez, long a DPH mainstay, has passed. RIP Maria, you will be sorely missed.

How are people dealing the pandemic on a personal level? Naomi has a wonderful piece about Gonzalo Guoron Tzian, a hospitality monitor for the Sacred Sleep Program at St. John’s the Evangelist Church, and Juan Carlos interviews a number of individuals waiting in line at the the Mission Food Hub.

Scroll down for today’s the numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

Have the targetted testing, tracing and quarantine efforts begun to take effect? Over the past two days, only 7 new cases have been added to the Mission bringing the total to 1170. Also the rate of cases per 10,000 residents has dropped below 207 for the first time in well over a month. The Latinx share of cases continues to climb and is now more than 51 percent.

The average number of daily cases takes the glow off the good news. With cases and testing numbers less than a week old still considered to be “less reliable”, on August 11, the average daily number of City-wide cases increased to 94, or around 10.9 per 100,000 residents.

Over 51 percent of local cases and 59 percent of state cases are Latinx. The people who pick, pack, prepare and serve our food. The people who bear the brunt of Dark Ages Donald’s cruelty.

Essentially no change in the seven-day rolling average positivity rate for the week ending August 11.

An increase in the number of both ICU and Acute Care Covid patients (confirmed and suspected) reported on August 16. As of that date, 96 ICU beds, and 424 Acute Care beds were available.

No significant changes in the R number today. While San Francisco remains around 1, adjacent Bay Area counties remain uncomfortably high. Not clear yet what to expect from the heatwave.