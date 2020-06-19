The weather this weekend will be mostly sunny, with highs in the high 60s and some breeze: A perfect time to get out of the house, take a stroll, and maybe check out a sidewalk dining experience or a sale.

Sales, IRL

Schpauplaz, a vintage store on Valencia Street between 18th and 19th streets, is hosting a sidewalk sale all weekend. Most items, according to a sign in its window, will be $10 to $25.

Just down the way on 22nd Street near Valencia, there will be a sidewalk sale where “1000s of great LPs in many styles!” will be on sale, according to a sign posted on Valencia Street. The sale will run from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Masks and gloves are required.

Yoga and Black Lives Matter

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., a donation-based yoga event is taking place at Dolores Park near the tennis courts. People of color may be speaking about the Black Lives Matter movement before an instructor-based yoga class. “Wear black and bring your own mat or towel,” writes organizer Chiara Gustafson. “All donations will be sent to The East Oakland Collective and we’ll collect them under the Venmo account BLM_YOGA.”

Become a chef

18 Reasons, the culinary school on 18th Street between Guerrero and Dolores streets, is offering a whole summer of online classes. “Teen Culinary Immersion” camp initially sold out, so 18 Reasons added more days. There are still slots available in its August 3 to 7 sessions, and scholarship slots for low-income students are available in all three sessions (July 20 to 24, July 27 to 31, and August 3 to 7).

“Teen Culinary Immersion” is for aspiring chefs ages 13 to 18. For younger ages, “YUM Chefs” and their summer camp options are offered both in person and online.

There are also classes for adults and you can see the whole schedule here.

Trivia Night “at” Manny’s

Join fellow philomaths on Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. Manny’s (virtual) Trivia Night that will tackle “U.S. history of struggle and resistance defined by victories, periods of upheaval, and moments of unity.” Click here for instructions. If you have any questions or are confused by the format, email jupiter@welcometomannys.com.