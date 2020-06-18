The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides daily updates each morning. We will do the same.

The most recent numbers from the Health Department show 38 new cases and no new deaths.

Of the new confirmed cases announced today, most took a COVID-19 test between June 11 and June 15, although the dataset also includes two people who took COVID-19 tests on May 22 and May 31.

The new confirmed cases now bring the total number of cumulative cases in San Francisco throughout the pandemic to 3,020, with 47 deaths.

Those 3,020 cases are not even distributed throughout the city’s demographics. Half of the people who have contacted COVID-19 are Latinx, despite only making up 15 percent of the population in San Francisco. And even though the city is 53 percent white, only 15 percent of those infected have been white.

Broken down by age, roughly two thirds of the people infected have been younger than 50, while roughly a third is older than 50.

Our data tracker is embedded below, or click here for a full-screen version. And, you can find all of our recent daily tracker stories here.

Please note:

The embedded data tracker below will continue to be updated daily after this post is published.

For the number of confirmed cases each day, our tracker is tracking the date on which the Health Department announced new confirmed cases, not the date which the department said those cases were confirmed on.

There is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

Also, there is also a discrepancy between the hospitalization data reported by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and the county hospital data reported by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This is because SFDPH receives data from one additional hospital, San Francisco VA Health Care System, that is not required to report to CDPH. “SFDPH statistics will trend higher as long as this hospital has patients admitted as either COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 positive.”