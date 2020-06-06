The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides daily updates each morning. We will do the same.

The most recent numbers from the Health Department show 14 new cases and no new deaths.

The city’s more-detailed dataset of COVID-19 cases wasn’t updated yesterday but was once again refreshed around 10 a.m. this morning. Now that it’s back, we can see that all of the 14 cases announced today, as well all of the 54 cases that were announced yesterday, were all added with confirmation dates during the first few days of June. Usually, that confirmation date is when a COVID-19 test for a patient returned positive.

The city moved it’s mobile, pop-up testing site from the Tenderloin to the Fillmore yesterday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Online appointments (and a Google account) are required to be tested, however anyone can receive a test at that location regardless of symptoms. If you’d like to be tested, a list of sites around San Francisco at sf.gov/GetTestedSF, or on the city’s interactive map.

The number of people being tested continues to go up, with the 10-day rolling average of tests conducted throughout San Francisco reaching new highs every day this week. As of Thursday, the 10-day average was 1,959 people being tested a day.

There’s one data point that remains stubbornly low – the number of homeless and vulnerable population residents being housed. Forget the supervisor’s insistence – and the mayor’s willful and legal disregard of the board’s call for 8,250 hotel rooms. Remember back in April when City Comptroller Ben Rosenfield surprised the supervisors and announced the city was in the process of securing 7,000 hotel rooms? That never happened either.

At present, as the city’s data tracker shows, the city has 2,273 hotel rooms under contract for the homeless and vulnerable population; 2102 are ready to be occupied and yet 863 remain empty.

Our data tracker is embedded below, or click here for a full-screen version. And, you can find all of our recent daily tracker stories here.

Producing all of this content keeps us busy and if you haven’t already, please support our efforts.

Please note:

The embedded data tracker below will continue to be updated daily after this post is published.

For the number of confirmed cases each day, our tracker is tracking the date on which the Health Department announced new confirmed cases, not the date which the department said those cases were confirmed on.

There is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

Also, there is also a discrepancy between the hospitalization data reported by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and the county hospital data reported by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This is because SFDPH receives data from one additional hospital, San Francisco VA Health Care System, that is not required to report to CDPH. “SFDPH statistics will trend higher as long as this hospital has patients admitted as either COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 positive.”