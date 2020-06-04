The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides daily updates each morning. We will do the same.

The most recent numbers from the Health Department show the number of confirmed cases has increased by 31, and no new deaths. Most of the new cases were added with confirmation dates of Monday and Tuesday — but two cases were also retroactively removed from the month of May, and two cases were added with confirmation dates in April.

This week, community partners in the Tenderloin decided to close that neighborhood’s pop-up testing site a day early — and declined an offer from Verily to extend the site another week — saying it would be disrespectful to the George Floyd protests sweeping the nation to keep it open.

Mayor London Breed yesterday announced the citywide curfew would be lifted. That news came hours before thousands and thousands of people took part in the largest George Floyd protest the city has seen yet, starting with a gathering at Mission High School and Dolores Park and then marching on a route that took them miles through the city to end up at the Hall of Justice. Before the protests started, more plywood went up covering storefronts on Mission and Valencia streets.

Locally, the San Francisco Police Department has continued to deny systemic racial bias, despite data to the contrary.

These are interesting times, to be sure.

Our data tracker is embedded below, or click here for a full-screen version.

Please note:

The embedded data tracker below will continue to be updated daily after this post is published.

For the number of confirmed cases each day, our tracker is tracking the date on which the Health Department announced new confirmed cases, not the date which the department said those cases were confirmed on.

There is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

Also, there is also a discrepancy between the hospitalization data reported by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and the county hospital data reported by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This is because SFDPH receives data from one additional hospital, San Francisco VA Health Care System, that is not required to report to CDPH. “SFDPH statistics will trend higher as long as this hospital has patients admitted as either COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 positive.”