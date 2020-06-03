Some 10K gather in SF’s Mission District for massive protest of George Floyd police killing

6:00 p.m.: The march appears to be heading eastbound down 16th Street. The word from protesters is the march is heading toward the San Francisco Hall of Justice at 850 Bryant. There are currently thousands on 16th Street chanting, “Say his name — George Floyd.” But the protests, of course, are not just about George Floyd. Want to know why people are angry in San Francisco? Read more here.

5:50 p.m.: We’re seeing a very minimal police presence right now — just a few motorcycle cops and a California Highway Patrol helicopter overhead — as some protesters move westbound up 18th Street into Noe Valley. The march appears to be heading northbound on Castro and back down into the Mission via 16th Street. “Black lives matter!” the protesters chant.

5:27 p.m.: Mission Local’s Michael Toren reports that people are chanting “Fuck the curfew” — just as the city’s “emergency alert” popped up on people’s cell phones reminding them of an 8 p.m. curfew. “If there is tear gas — do not freak out!” a woman says through a bullhorn. Toren says the crowd has mobilized and is moving “very very very slowly” up 18th Street

Most people that Mission Local has spoken to, however, want the protests to remain peaceful. Ruth Bond of West Portal brought her two teenage children. “What I’m hoping for is what’s happening,” she said. “A very peaceful and diverse group of people coming together.”

5:20 p.m.: Dolores Park and the surrounding streets are completely swarmed with people supporting calls for better, fairer, and less brutal policing in America. Mission Local’s Natalia Gurevich reports that the crowd has mobilized.

4:47 p.m.: Eighteenth street is completely flooded with people. Some Mission Local reporters estimate some 10,000 people have turned out. It certainly looks that way.

Dr. Seema Gandhi, a UCSF physician, is attending with her 13-year-old son, who is climbing a tree to get a better view of the hoards of people. “Just here for support,” Gandhi said. “Lots of people didn’t want to come because of what happened with other protests — but you can’t live in fear.”

4:38 p.m.: The crowd continues to build. Mission Local reporters describe thousands waiting to march. Attendee Haley White says she traveled from Redwood City to offer support wherever she can — “to use my privilege in any way that I can, to put my body in front of anyone who needs it,” says White (who identifies as white).

Mission Local’s Natalia Gurevich describes a swirl of chants, drum beats, and handclaps. “Says his name — George Floyd!” she hears protesters chant. Also: “Fuck Trump!”

Easily 1000 people out here now. pic.twitter.com/mjO1rf19q5 — Mission Local (@MLNow) June 3, 2020

3:52 p.m.: Mission Local’s Michael Toren describes a “street party atmosphere,” with organizers handing out bottled water and supplies. Demonstrator Hana Bixler says she brought water, Gatorade, fruit snacks, and granola bars, as well as face masks and lists of hotlines to call if a protester is arrested. “They went fast,” she said, noting that all 50 are now gone.

Despite a lack of distancing, Toren reports, everyone is wearing face coverings. It appears some are going to join while riding in their cars. Police are not allowing traffic east on 17th and Guerrero.

3:30 p.m.: About 30 minutes before a protest of the killing of George Floyd is set to begin, more than 1,000 people have already turned out to the area in front of Mission High at 18th and Dolores. The death of Floyd, which took place after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for eight minutes, has sparked protests nationwide and throughout the Bay Area, with Americans of all stripes calling for the end of police brutality writ large.

In front of Mission High, demonstrators appear to be physically distancing, and as the sun beats down on protesters, organizers pass out water. Eighteenth street, between Dolores and Church, is currently blocked off to traffic.

We will update this post regularly as the demonstration progresses.