Restaurant cleaner washes down mats.

Man with guitar outside Alamo Drafthouse.

16th and Mission, 11:30 PM.

Lights flicker from tent.

Closing time at Pancho Villa.

16th St., outside closed tacqueria.

Man sleeps on traffic isle under Central Freeway.

Friday night outside the Sycamore.

Waiting for the late night #14 bus.

24th St. BART on Friday night.

Mission sidewalk after hours.