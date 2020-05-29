The Aesthetic Union at 555 Alabama St. will host a sidewalk sale on Saturday, May 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Social distancing will be observed.

They promise, “loads of things for you to buy. Limited edition prints, hardware, shop tools, trinkets, offprints, frames, art supplies, and maybe even some random stuff from our flat file. Plus Birch will be on site selling flowers, too. Truly not to be missed. “

“Dear Homeland,” a love letter to San Francisco and a documentary about Diana Gameros by Mission Local alumnus Claudia Escobar will premiere virtually on June 3. You can read more about it here. And you can sign up for the premiere here.

Aura Frames, a Mission District-based company, is inviting our local SF-Bay Area community to donate to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank for matches through May 31 and it will match 50-plus donations and gift the donor’s household a free porch portrait. You can visit Aura’s Photos for Food Challenge link (including the official rules and how to donate) HERE.

Virtual events:

Voss Gallery’s virtual reception for “In Plain Sight,” a solo exhibition of contemporary urban paintings by John Osgood that examines our perception of identity and the collective human experience. Friday, May 29, 6-7 p.m. Gallery hours are by appointment only.

The Gray Area Grand Theater’s Patch Pulse will be livestreaming and evening curated by Diego Mungia with Pop songstress Lealani and live experimental electronic musician Brin. It’s free, but ticket sales will go towards directly supporting the artists & Gray Area Friday, May 29, 2020, at 8 p.m. and you can sign up here.

Upcoming

CMC’s Virtual Field Day with a weeklong broadcast from June 1 through June 7 at 12 noon on its Facebook page. These include the Shenson Salons Free Concert Series June 1–4 on Zoom. These short, live, online concerts feature CMC faculty members who were awarded grants for Shenson Faculty Concerts from the 2019–2020 season: Bernal Hill Players, chamber music; Michael Long, violin; Christopher Basso; and Larry Dunn, songwriter.

Check out all of our event listings here