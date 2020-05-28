Here is our map of open restaurants in the Mission. This changes often, so check back for updates and let us know if we are missing anyone.

La Traviata has been around almost 40 years, and it’s the Mission’s only real “red sauce” Italian place, complete with table cloths, opera music, and celebrity photos on the walls. For now, of course, you can only get their homey fare via take-out or delivery on their website.

We ordered the lasagna – an item we’d always depended on – and the Alla Carrera – linguini with sausage, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Surprisingly, I preferred the linguini dish this evening. We had a crunchy Caesar salad on the side, along with their fresh, house-made bread rolls that accompany every dinner. Comfort food during these uncomfortable times.

La Traviata’s menu includes other old school favorites, too, like antipasto misto, gnocchi, carbonara, veal parmigiana, cioppino, sweetbreads, chicken piccata, etc. They’ve also offer salads, soups, and side dishes of pasta with your sauce of choice.

San Francisco may be opening up, but we still need to support our restaurants while they’re in lockdown!

La Traviata

2854 Mission St.