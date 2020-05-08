The city’s Department of the Environment has opened applications for free taxi service for hospital, grocery, childcare, and other essential workers who need a ride home from work between 9 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. The full list of workers who qualify is here.

The program will cover the cost of up to 10 rides per month, per person, and up to $70 per ride. It is designed for people who commute late and are affected by the city’s reduced transit options. Trips to work will not be covered by the program.

Once an application is approved, participants can take an official taxi — the list is here — for trips returning from work between 9 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. Rides with Lyft and Uber are not eligible.

The application form is here. Language assistance in Spanish and Chinese can be reached by email at commutesmart@sfgov.org or by telephone at (415) 802-3115 for Spanish and (415) 355-5004 for Chinese during normal business hours (9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

At present, the program will accept only 70 applications, but they are hoping to expand, according to Joseph Sweiss, policy and communications staff for the San Francisco Department of the Environment.

Sweiss said that even if residents feel they fall out of the parameters — for instance, they need the rides home earlier in the day — they should apply because his office hopes to expand the hours.

If approved, you will be notified via email by the Department of the Environment from this email: commutesmart@sfgov.org. Once accepted, you may submit weekly reimbursement requests for your taxi rides home.