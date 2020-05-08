Local storefront pick up in San Francisco will expand as early as May 18 to include bookstores, home goods, and sewing supplies, city officials announced in a press release.

“We have been hard at work to find ways to reopen more businesses and activities safely and responsibly,” said Mayor Breed. “Giving businesses the option to reopen and provide storefront pickup will provide some relief for everyone in our city—allowing some people to get back to work, while still protecting public health.”

The news comes as several businesses in the Mission have shuttered including Native Forever Indigenous Arts & Crafts at 2915 24th St and The Balm Cosmetics at 788 Valencia St. The Dharma Collective at 2701 Folsom St. told members this week that it will be giving up its lease as it was unable to work out any rent forgiveness. It will be looking for a new space “once we are able to be physically present with one another again.”

In the meantime, other storefronts are scrambling. Dog Eared Books at 900 Valencia St. will be open for mail order and delivery starting Monday, May 11.

Ryan Smith, the manager at the Dog Eared Books location at Valencia, said it is good to finally dust the bookshelves and take in orders.

“It’s been quiet here,” he said chucking. “We’ve had two months of vacation” and now we’re ready for business.

Starting on Monday, customers may order over the phone at (415) 282-1901 or via email at orders@dogearedbooks.com from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on weekdays.

“They can just tell me what they’re looking for and I’ll walk around to see if we have them” or see when the book would be available, he said.

The store will charge $4 for mail-orders and will deliver within San Francisco for free or for a small fee via USPS.

According to the mayor’s press release, the first round of businesses that will be allowed to operate with storefront pick up as soon as May 18th include:

Bookstores,

Florists,

Music and record stores,

Hobby, toy, and game stores,

Home furnishings and home goods,

Cosmetics and beauty supply,

Arts supplies stores,

Musical instrument and supplies stores,

Sewing, needlework, and piece goods stores.

The Department of Public Health will issue guidelines on how to re-open safely