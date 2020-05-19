The San Francisco Department of Public health provides daily updates each morning. We will do the same.

The most recent numbers from SFDPH show 48 new confirmed cases and no new deaths.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said the state was relaxing some of the criteria for counties to move through “Stage 2” of the state’s reopening plan. To qualify, counties must have:

A stable number of hospitalizations. Either the average of daily percent increases over a one week period cannot exceed 5%, or no more than 20 hospitalized patients at any time over a two week period.

Either the average of daily percent increases over a one week period cannot exceed 5%, no more than 20 hospitalized patients at any time over a two week period. Either fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people over a two week period, or have less than 8 percent of coronavirus tests come back positive.

San Francisco appears to meet the hospitalization requirement, with a number of COVID patients hospitalized over the past week either declining or holding steady. The county also appears to meet the testing requirement: The percentage of positive test results has been below 8% every day since April 23.

Counties must also reach prescribed levels of preparedness with test availability, contact tracing, PPE, and response planning. And choosing to take the state up on its offer to reopen once these requirements are met is still at the discretion of each county.

Retail business in San Francisco started reopening Monday for pick-up, and city officials said schools, offices, and indoor retail services could possibly reopen in as little as “two to four weeks,” if all goes well.

The city yesterday also announced three new testing locations. Testing in San Francisco is available and free for all essential and frontline workers working in the city, regardless of where they live or if they are experiencing any symptoms. The list of essential workers is long and full and includes everyone from grocery store clerks to doctors.

Free testing is also available for any adult living in San Francisco if they are experiencing symptoms, or if they have had contact with a COVID-positive person in the last 14 days. The tests do not require health insurance or a doctor’s note. More information on how to schedule a test is available at sf.gov/citytestsf, or by calling 311.

Our data tracker is embedded below, or click here for a full screen version.

Please note:

There is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

Also, there is also a discrepancy between the hospitalization data reported by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and the county hospital data reported by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This is because SFDPH receives data from one additional hospital, San Francisco VA Health Care System, that is not required to report to CDPH. “SFDPH statistics will trend higher as long as this hospital has patients admitted as either COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 positive.”