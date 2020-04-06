Here is our map of open restaurants in the Mission. This changes often so check back for updates.

The Monk’s Kettle

A local tavern with 28 beers on tap, 150 bottled, and gastro-pubby food, Monk’s Kettle has become an institution. I was able to order and pay online, and GrubHub delivered. BF got their burger with onion jam, gruyere and aioli, but I got the steak frites. Why not treat yourself during these trying times?

The steak was prepared exactly as I’d ordered it, and was incredibly tender, even though it was quite a thick chunk. Came with a little greenery and some crunchy fried onions on top. Really good, and the piles of fries were, if not piping hot, still pretty warm and crispy. BF’s burger was also a treat. Best of all, in keeping with its tavern spirit, I ordered a local pilsner for him and a La Fin du Monde for me. Because you can get any of The Monk’s bottled beers, sours, or wine to go too, and all at new retail level pricing. Such a deal!

Monk’s Kettle is offering delivery and pick-up, or you can buy a gift card for yourself for future meals when we can once again share food with friends and families out in our beautiful little neighborhood.

The Monk’s Kettle

3141 16th Street

(415) 865-9523

Mission Curry House

What used to be Lotus SF (reviewed here) became Mission Local Curry, and I hadn’t tried it yet. I ordered and paid online and went to pick up our food. The door was open, and the good fellows at Mission Local Curry greeted me with a big smile and stood at least 10 feet away from me as they pointed me to a table that had our bag of food on it. Simple and safe.

We got the chicken momos from the Himalayan section of their menu – should have gotten two orders, they were so good. Also, a spicy lamb vindaloo with potatoes, a tomato and cuke salad with dressing on the side, and tender butter naan. All very warming and delish. And socially distant! Mmmmmomos…

Mission Curry House has their full menu available for take-out/delivery, and if you didn’t already know it, Indian food travels very well. This local restaurant hasn’t been open so very long, so please check them out and make sure they’re still with us when this is all over.

Mission Curry House

2434 Mission St.

415-872-9130