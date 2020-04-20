New map shows Mission District with highest number of COVID-19 cases and 4th highest in cases per 10,000 residents

A new map published by the San Francisco Department of Public Health shows the Mission District with the highest number of confirmed cases in the city — 166 — and the fourth-highest rate of infection — 22.51 per 10,000 residents. The citywide rate is 14.07 with the highest rate in SoMa — where 29.27 residents for every 10,000 have tested positive for COVID-19.

It is the first time the city has geolocated the city’s 1,216 confirmed COVID cases. However, city officials have said earlier that the Latino population has been disproportionately impacted. Latinos now represent 25 percent of the positive cases but only make up 15 percent of the population.

“Nationally, people of color and low-income communities are hardest hit by the coronavirus. For many, the disparate impact of COVID-19 on people of color is no surprise,” said Sheryl Davis, executive director of the city’s Human Rights Commission, in a press release announcing the new map.

The release noted that the city had also seen high numbers at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where more than 80 percent of the hospitalized coronavirus patients are Latino. Generally, Latinos comprise 30 percent of the hospital population, according to public health officials.

The prevalence in the Latino population triggered the decision last week to launch a massive testing campaign in Census tract 229.01, the most heavily Latino population in the Mission with 58 percent of the more than 5,000 residents identifying as Latinos.

“I want to stress that when it comes to coronavirus, no zip code of any neighborhood is inherently safer than another,” said Mayor London Breed. “Every San Franciscan should continue to follow public health requirements – stay home, stay six feet apart, and cover your face when you’re outside for essential needs. This map should not make anyone more relaxed, or more fearful.”