A California Department of Public Health report released over the weekend listed the COVID-19 numbers in the state’s hard-hit skilled nursing facilities. And the hardest-hit in San Francisco — by far — is Central Gardens Convalescent Hospital in San Francisco’s Japantown.

Per the report, 26 staffers and 36 residents of the Ellis Street facility tested positive; the 26 cases among employees put Central Gardens at among the most Coronavirus-ravaged staff in the entire state.

Calls to the facility this morning were answered by a staffer who said “We’re doing okay,” before taking a message.

Messages for the Department of Public Health have also not been returned yet.

The staff and resident count at the facility are not known at this time. The events leading up to the testing at the site are also not known, nor are the conditions and whereabouts of the staff and residents of Central Gardens.

The facility’s Medicare page lists 92 certified beds and an average of just under 85 daily residents.

It’s unclear what the procedures were at the Japantown facility. But a caregiver who works at another nursing home on Post Street told Mission Local that she was worried about the procedures at her place of business. “I’m concerned. They have visitors on Saturday and Sunday so I am nervous about what I can catch from someone else.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated as possible.