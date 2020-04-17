The city barricaded the 16th and 24th street BART Plazas on Thursday, apparently as an effort to deter too many people from congregating around the BART entrances as social distancing measures remain in place.

“I understand the legitimate concern of social distancing,” said BART Director Bevan Dufty, who said the decision originated with the SFPD, and later Department of Public Health and San Francisco Public Works. “With very narrow walkways, if they get blocked it’s going to be very hard for people” to get into the BART station.

“BART’s view is the city made this decision and advised us and that’s where it stands,” he added.

The ⁦@SFBART⁩ Plazas at 16th & 24th Street have been fenced off by ⁦@sfpublicworks⁩ following request by ⁦@SFPDMission⁩ because of lack of social distancing. We asked for help ensuring paths to entrances/elevators remain accessible. Advise if you see problems. pic.twitter.com/SKJj6a7RxC — Bevan Dufty (@BevanDufty) April 16, 2020

The San Francisco Police Department apparently had trouble enforcing social distancing at the locations, and Mission Station Capt. Gaetano Caltagirone requested that San Francisco Public Works place barriers around the plazas, according to an email chain obtained by Mission Local.

It’s unclear just how severe the problem had become, and just how long the barriers will be necessary. Caltagirone did not respond to calls seeking comment. But, in the emails, he seemed relieved everyone agreed to take action.

“Thank you everyone for helping out with this isuue [sic],” he wrote to city officials.

Additionally, one beat officer will be assigned to patrol the plazas on foot, according to the emails.

The BART plazas have traditionally served as meeting grounds for people of all stripes, including people on their way to work, SRO residents looking for fresh air, and homeless residents. Dufty said 16th and 24th streets are among the busiest BART stations in the era of COVID-19.