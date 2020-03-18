Today was the first day of San Francisco’s 21-day “shelter in place” order — and life outside was eerie, even unsettling. Spend an hour walking up and down the Mission’s ordinarily bustling corridors, and you’ll find people opening doors with their feet or with sleeves over their hands. Faces were bored and sad and even a little afraid. Still, some managed to lounge at the park, play soccer, and even celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.