Today was the first day of San Francisco’s 21-day “shelter in place” order — and life outside was eerie, even unsettling. Spend an hour walking up and down the Mission’s ordinarily bustling corridors, and you’ll find people opening doors with their feet or with sleeves over their hands. Faces were bored and sad and even a little afraid. Still, some managed to lounge at the park, play soccer, and even celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
A muni driver wears a face mask and glasses while driving the 14 bus route. Photo by Erica Marquez.
A sidewalk view of Flour and Water, after a citywide “shelter in place” policy was put in place on March 16th, 2020. Photo by Erica Marquez.
A deserted Mission playground, with only a team of soccer players playing the background. Photo by Erica Marquez.
A Mission Playground notice stating: The facility is currently closed to the general public to provide emergency child care services as a part if the City’s COVID-19 (Coronavirus) response.” Photo by Erica Marquez.
Mission Picnic, like many other businesses in the Mission District serve only take out during the “shelter in place” policy that was initiated March 16th, 2020. Photo by Erica Marquez.
Doors across the Mission District are seen with paper placards discussing preventive measures to Covid-19. Photo by Erica Marquez.
The Crepe house, with no tables outside the restaurant. Photo by Erica Marquez.
Valencia Farmer’s Market owner unloads a van full of product. Photo by Erica Marquez.
The inside view of Phat Philly. Photo by Erica Marquez.
Grocery Outlet in the Mission District. Photo by Erica Marquez.
The Silverstone Coffee on 24th and Mission with a handwritten note saying “not allowed to eat inside.” Photo by Erica Marquez.
A “shelter in place” notice, one of many outside most Mission Restaurants. Photo by Erica Marquez.
“You know what? I’m Irish,” said Marissa McGarr of the Napper Tandy on 24th Street. “So to me, we’re going to celebrate no matter where whether we have to be at home. It’s our day. It’s important to us.”Photo by Erica Marquez.
McGarr said the Napper Tandy was serving takeout St. Patty’s Day meals, including corned beef, shepherds pie, beef stew, and fresh bread. “It’s very different today, not gonna lie,” she said. Photo by Erica Marquez.
The 24th Street Bart, usually packed with vendors around its entrance, emptied. Photo by Erica Marquez.
A man with a face mask takes the escalator down to the 24th Street BART. Photo by Erica Marquez.
No traffic down Mission Street. Photo by Erica Marquez.
Mission Theatre on Mission Street. Photo by Erica Marquez.
Graffiti on Mission Street “The media controls your fear.” Photo by Erica Marquez.
La Taza is currently taking take out orders only. Photo by Erica Marquez.
