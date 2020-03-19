If you have photos from your neighborhood that illustrate what it feels/looks like with the shelter in place policy – whether it is the Mission District or elsewhere – send them to info@missionlocal.com and we will post in photo essays. Please let us know the neighborhood, the location and the date of the photo. If possible, we could use them at 850 px across and 600 to 550 wide. Thank you
On Day 2 of the shelter in place policy, local restaurants started boarding up, giving a sense that this was not going to be resolved quickly. The shelter-in-place policy remains in effect until April 7, but even that feels a long way off right now. At times, some blocks felt almost normal and a few stores remained open. Why? It was unclear. Some owners said they were unsure of the policy and others said they simply had nothing else to do and did not know where to go. One owner said that if she didn’t open, she was unsure how her family would have the money to eat. With conversations like that, any sense of normalcy vanished.
Earlier Wednesday. Photo by George Lipp
Mission Street looking north on Wednesday morning. Photo by George Lipp.
Mission Street looking south this morning. Photo by George Lipp
The day turned gorgeous by Wednesday afternoon. The Folsom trees reigned supreme. Photo by Lydia Chávez
An almost normal Mission Street block. Photo by Lydia Chávez
The pigeons on Mission Street still had to be fed. Photo by Lydia Chávez
The barbershop at Beeinsoa was open on Wednesday.
The discount stores and a few others remained open. Photo by Lydia Chávez
Hot dogs and pupusas were still selling, but not as briskly. Photo by Lydia Chávez
Ismael Becerra at Top Round Roast Beef said that business was okay. So far no layoffs. Photo by Lydia Chávez
Advice from Alley Cat Book Store on how to spend our days? Photo by Lydia Chávez
Haus Coffee shop on 24th Street closed and boarded up. Photo by Lydia Chávez
Flour + Water, Trick Dog, Central Kitchen and the Salumeria have all been closed and boarded up. Some 100 employees have been laid off and on Wednesday, the restaurants were giving away the food that a week ago would have been cooked up and sold in their kitchens, according to one of the employees.
Flour + Water Photo by Lydia Chávez
The Salumeria. Photo by Lydia Chávez
Giving away food Wednesday at Central Kitchen, Salumeria and Flour + Water. Photo by Lydia Chávez
Wrapped. For lead abatement. Our intrepid contributor Elizabeth Creely was talking to a neighbor. Photo by Lydia Chávez
Our friends at Mutiny Radio were at work. Call in at 415-550-0511. Photo by Lydia Chávez
No line at Tartine Bakery. Photo by Lydia Chávez
Dog walkers had returned to Dolores Park by this afternoon. Photo by Mark Rabine