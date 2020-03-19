If you have photos from your neighborhood that illustrate what it feels/looks like with the shelter in place policy – whether it is the Mission District or elsewhere – send them to info@missionlocal.com and we will post in photo essays. Please let us know the neighborhood, the location and the date of the photo. If possible, we could use them at 850 px across and 600 to 550 wide. Thank you

On Day 2 of the shelter in place policy, local restaurants started boarding up, giving a sense that this was not going to be resolved quickly. The shelter-in-place policy remains in effect until April 7, but even that feels a long way off right now. At times, some blocks felt almost normal and a few stores remained open. Why? It was unclear. Some owners said they were unsure of the policy and others said they simply had nothing else to do and did not know where to go. One owner said that if she didn’t open, she was unsure how her family would have the money to eat. With conversations like that, any sense of normalcy vanished.

Flour + Water, Trick Dog, Central Kitchen and the Salumeria have all been closed and boarded up. Some 100 employees have been laid off and on Wednesday, the restaurants were giving away the food that a week ago would have been cooked up and sold in their kitchens, according to one of the employees.