Police on Thursday arrested a man in connection with the homicide of Amir Alkhraisat, a 19-year-old man who was reported missing on Jan. 8. He was last seen in Corona Heights.

Danilo Barraza, 21, of San Francisco was arrested and booked in San Francisco County jail on one count of homicide, the San Francisco Police Department said Friday.

Police found Alkhraisat’s body at 11:45 p.m. last Friday on the 400 block of Treasure Island’s Avenue M, the department said.

Mission Local reported earlier this month that Alkhraisat’s parents reported their son missing after last seeing him midday in Corona Heights, where he lived, on Wednesday, Jan. 8. However, his friends said they he was in the Mission District afterward. He was a Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory graduate.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are encouraging anyone with relevant information to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.