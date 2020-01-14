Amir Alkhraisat, 19, has been missing since late Wednesday, Jan. 8, according to his family. San Francisco Police Department spokesman Officer Joseph Tomlinson confirmed that a missing person report was filed on Jan. 9 on Alkhraisat.

The 5-foot-7 Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory graduate was reportedly last seen Wednesday around 1 p.m. in the Corona Heights neighborhood where he lives wearing a white shirt and grey sweatpants. Friends, however, say they believe he was in the Mission afterward.

Tomlinson said that there is “no foul play or suspicious circumstances involved” in this case. Alkhraisat’s family and friends have declined to comment at this time.

For any information on Alkjhraisat’s whereabouts, the San Francisco Police Department’s non-emergency line is 415-553-0123 or call 911.

Updates to this story to follow.