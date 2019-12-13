A little help?

We were going to give you a head’s up today on Bernal Cutlery’s holiday party for next Friday, and that may still happen, but a fire intervened and they are scrambling to at least open for a few weeks during the busy season. This is the perfect opportunity to support a local business? Buy knives for holiday gifts. Mission Bicycle also has to close its commercial space, so again, bikes anyone?

Bah Humbug!

Many a Mission resident will be performing this weekend and next in The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge at the Clarion Performing Arts Center, 2 Waverly Place. You can get tickets here.

Zeitgeist gets 86ed by seismic retrofit

Zeitgeist, one of the Mission’s quintessential dive bars at 199 Valencia St., announced on its website that it be will be closed for 12 days in January (the sixth through the 18th) for a seismic retrofit The bar promises “killer deals” between Jan. 3 and Jan. 4 — at least according to the website.

Unsilent Night

Part moving art, part music art, Unsilent Night is set to happen once more at Dolores Park on Saturday, Dec. 14. The event will start at 7 p.m. and end sometime around 8:30 p.m. Unsilent Night is something like a flash mob and parade where participants are given four different tracks and play them out of a boombox or Bluetooth speaker. They then walk around the neighborhood and return to the park an hour later. More information can be found on the Facebook event page.

Holiday Markets

And don’t forget the Saturday holiday markets because last Saturday’s torrential rains made visiting any of them difficult. The Galeria de la Raza’s market runs Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. at 1470 Valencia St. Heath Ceramics holds its Make Good Market on Saturday and Sunday at 2900 18th Street. The California College of the Arts holds a maker’s fair Sunday from 11 to 5 p.m. at 1111 8th Street.

Two Mission institutions granted legacy status

The city has approved two more businesses for the Legacy Business Registry: The Community Music Center, a 93-year-old music nonprofit that has long had the aim to make music accessible to everyone — no matter a person’s financial means; and Horizons Unlimited of San Francisco, a nonprofit that has worked with Mission youth for nearly 55 years.

A Legacy Business is a for-profit or nonprofit business that has operated in San Francisco for 30 or more years. The business must contribute to the neighborhood’s history and/or the identity of a particular neighborhood or community, and it must commit to maintaining the physical features or traditions that define the business, including craft, culinary or art forms.

Both were nominated by District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen and both can now take advantage of some extra help from the city.