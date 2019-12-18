In a taut and crowded “town hall” meeting Tuesday night at the packed gym of Cesar Chavez Elementary School, the San Francisco Police Department released video evidence and addressed the public regarding the Dec. 7 shooting of 24-year-old Jamaica Hampton.
Police flagged down the recently homeless man at 8:34 a.m. on a Saturday morning in the vicinity of 23rd and Capp after a call was made following a break-in at a nearby Capp Street apartment. The SFPD narrative given to the public shortly thereafter stated: “When they encountered the suspect, he assaulted an officer with a weapon. An officer-involved-shooting occurred.”
Footage observed by Mission Local last week, however, deviated from this timeline. In it, Hampton led officers on an extended foot chase on 23rd Street following the alleged assault before eluding an officer by sprinting across the street, cutting between two parked cars, and then being shot by a second officer he was running toward. And that’s the footage the crowd viewed tonight.
Beneath the gym walls painted with the words “justice,” “empathy,” “compassion” and “respect,” SFPD Chief Bill Scott opened the meeting by adding one more: “Transparency.”
This would be a transparent process, he assured the several hundred attendees. The evidence — video and otherwise — would be released, he assured, come what may. As would the names of the officers involved in the shooting — Sterling Hayes and Christopher Flores.
Hayes was the field training officer instructing Flores, a rookie. Hayes, incidentally, was involved in a June 2018 incident in which he and his partner were accused of severely beating a bicyclist, and his partner, Michael Marcic, has been accused of lying under oath.
As predicted, the audience was shown photos of an officer’s bloodied face, as well as what appeared to be a bottle of Grey Goose vodka — which, allegedly, Hampton used as a weapon.
The night’s audio/video element began with recordings of a 911 call from an apartment dweller on Capp Street reporting a man kicking in her door. This jibes with what neighbors, awakened by the crash, told Mission Local last week. The police, we were told, subsequently spent hours combing that apartment for evidence. If there is an evidentiary tie between that man and Hampton, it was not presented tonight.
Audio of a second 911 call, from an unidentified woman, describes a man attempting to break into cars on 25th and Capp. Per the 911 caller, the man attempted to break the windows of multiple cars, even police cars. At one point, he purportedly exclaimed “where are the cops?”
Body-worn camera footage from Officer Hayes was shown; Officer Flores’ camera was purportedly knocked off during the confrontation with Hampton, during which the officer was severely beaten.
The crowd was not charitably disposed to this footage, nor to footage from surveillance cameras. In it, we see Hampton attempting to elude the SFPD after exchanging blows with an officer. He is trailed by Hayes, and ignores multiple commands to get on the ground. He eludes Hayes, but the officer heads him off and subsequently shoots him when he cuts between two parked cars and runs in Hayes’ direction.
Hayes squeezes off six shots; Flores shoots Hampton once, while he was on the ground.
“Poorly trained officers! That’s what you got out here,” shouted one audience member. “Back to school!” shouted another. And they were among the polite ones.
Body cam footage of Officer Sterling Hayes pic.twitter.com/9jB4mGOMkJ
— Julian Mark (@badjujusf) December 18, 2019
A litany of speakers tore into the SFPD brass on scene, with varying degrees of civility. “I do not feel like this could ever be justified,” said Richard Ott, who described himself as Hampton’s younger foster brother. “I’m disgusted.”
This is par for the course. And, moving forward, the legal response will be as well.
While Gov. Gavin Newsom this year signed AB 392 into law, that legislation doesn’t take effect until Jan. 1. And that date hasn’t happened yet.
That law will change the standards regarding police use of force: While, currently, officers are expected to react with a “reasonable” use of force, come Jan. 1, their use of force will have to be “necessary.”
And that’s a very big distinction. To wit, could it be argued that Hayes’ reaction — chasing down a suspect he witnessed strike his partner repeatedly with a bottle, shouting multiple commands of “get down!” at him, and eventually shooting him when the suspect ran in his direction while still purportedly clutching that bottle — was “reasonable”? Yes, that seems to be a reasonable definition of “reasonable.”
But was it “necessary”? That is not as easy an argument to make.
DA-elect Chesa Boudin campaigned in part on holding officers accountable for their actions. While electing Boudin DA was a jolt to the status quo, in this case Boudin will be forced to apply the status quo law.
“I will be fully briefed when I am in office, and I will make the decision on what happens next,” he told Mission Local last week. “My commitment is to release the result of the District Attorney’s office investigation as soon as possible. We want the decision to be transparent and expeditious and in the interest of justice.”
Speaker after speaker described Hampton, who is purportedly still hospitalized and has not been allowed to see his family, as a kind, thoughtful, and intellectual man. A man who overcame many obstacles, including addiction and a turbulent childhood of homelessness.
And that may be, but the footage showed what it showed, and the law is the law. The chants of “jail killer cops” were there tonight. But they were not loud or strong.
“We’ve been through this so many times,” bemoaned Father Richard Smith of St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church. “We’re retraumatized here.”
Julian,
Now that the body cam shots are public will you release them for us to see?
h.
The body cam footage is embedded within the story.
JE
I just saw all the videos that have been made public. The officers did a great job. Wish a speedy physical and emotional recovery to both officers. We support you SFPD
I was there tonight and it seemed like a complicated situation. I was struck by the emotional intensity of the first 911 call (the mother had a baby in the apartment as the door was kicked down) and the flippant stupidity of the second one.
From the videos, Jamaica appeared to almost instantly attack the officers as they pulled up to speak with him (they weren’t even able to fully get out of their car before he started) and proceeded to assault them aggressively throughout the confrontation. Everyone was shouting deescalate tonight, but the officers had to decide whether to let him run free, which from my viewing of the events could’ve posed significant risk to bystanders given how violent he was. I think they acted appropriately up through the initial shooting but the second shooting as he was getting back up was harder to watch and more difficult to justify / understand.
Given the intensity of the assault on the officers it’s easy to see why they reacted the way they did but felt unnecessary. Its a horrible situation all around, and I don’t envy the position of the officers that morning.
Oh yes, this was necessary. This criminal “suspect” just assaulted a Police Officer and was running towards another. What was this fiend going to do, give him an early Christmas hug? No, he was going to assault his second Officer of the day. This was a necessary shooting for the safety of the Officer and residents. As for the complainers, they would be thanking the Officers for keeping them away from this nice man. But they’re in no danger, so natch, whine and complain about the the Thin Blue Line. Thank you Officers.
Here’s the link to a watchable video.
Mission Locals description of Jamaica Hampton’s shooting is misleading. And this was unwise and unnecessary (borrowing your headline).
You can borrow the apostrophe, too. It’s free.
Aww. Did your feelings get hurt?
By your bad grammar? Yes, deeply.
JE
Good reporting. I was there tonight. Two things struck me:
1) The police displayed 4 photos:
* A basic street map of 23rd & Mission
* Aerial picture of the neighborhood showing maybe 100 houses
* The intact liquor bottle
* Police officer injuries
I was expecting to see a diagram depicting the distances and location of the officers and Jamaica when he was shot. They were at least 8-10 feet away. And as was apparent in the video, Jamaica was not running towards the officer at all. He was running away, parallel to 23rd street.
2) In the bodycam video you can hear the officer weeping in tears but also sniffling, like he’s trying to hold back snot running from his nose. The officer can be heard saying “I tried to pepper spray him” (that is paraphrasing). It also sounded to the audience that the officer admitted he pepper sprayed himself. And one of the community members raised the question of how can an officer who is at a minimum emotionally impaired, and quite possibly physically impaired due to pepper spraying himself, but authorized to use lethal force. The police sat stonefaced and had no response.
I am thankful we have laws on the books that demand this level of transparency. But I am disappointed, though not surprised, that with it, came selective release of facts that painted the most charitable narrative for the police.
This ‘circle the wagons’ mentality is morally bankrupt and rotten.
“And as was apparent in the video, Jamaica was not running towards the officer at all. He was running away, parallel to 23rd street.”
I will accept that you believe that, but people should take a look for themselves. It is easy enough; just go to the 19:34 mark of the video:
(it is on Vimeo, with the url ‘380148633’
The officers are in the street, Jamaica is on the sidewalk and he cuts through parked cars so that he is in the street also, much closer to the officers. So I guess we have different interpretations of the words “running away” and “parallel”.
