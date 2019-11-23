Lupulandia, a restaurant that seeks to bring the emerging Tijuana food and drink scene to Mission Street, opened its doors this week — featuring a food menu that mixes the traditional and contemporary.

“It’s definitely not anything you’ve seen before,” said co-owner Anthony LaVia, who opened the restaurant with his wife, Marisol Gonzalez. “This is not the Mexican food you think you know.”

On the menu? Octopus tacos, a smokey chili seafood chowder, and “chicken and churros” — to name a few. The drink menu will feature Lupulandia’s in-house beer (which, sadly, may not be immiedately available on Friday) and cocktails like a Chapulín Colorado, which combines mezcal, prickly pear, lime, and aromatic bitters.

The restaurant at 2243 Mission St., between 18th and 19th, is a spin-off of LaVia’s successful project in Tijuana, Tras / Horizonte, which he founded with Oso and Pablo Campos, who also helped build the Lupulandia menu. LaVia also owns Southern Pacific Brewing Co., a brewery near Folsom and 19th.

LaVia and Gonzalez kicked off the process for opening the restaurant in 2016, crawling through three-years of city bureaucracy to its eventual opening, LaVia said. He is still putting the finishing touches on the space, but emphasized that his doors are open.

When asked how he felt to finally be open, LaVia said, “I want to go take a nap for three weeks.”

At present, Lupulandia is open Thursday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Wednesday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight. Read more about the restaurant here.

Dance Mission

“Keep Your Head to the Skies,” a one-act composition exploring the human relationship with the soul, opens at Dance Mission Theater (3316 24th St.) this weekend. The performance is by dawsondancesf, a contemporary ballet company. It runs Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and on Sunday at 7:30. Tickets are here.

Wheel of Color

Stop by Ruth’s Table (3160 21st St.) for its exhibition Homage to the Wheel of Color, the second in a series of four exhibitions that celebrate the 100th anniversary of the German art movement Bauhaus.

“… fourteen Bay Area artists continue the legacy of Bauhaus by delving into studies and experimentation with color theories, helping us gain new insights and appreciation of the complex phenomenon of color,” according to the Ruth’s Table website.

The show was curated by Hanna Regev, and runs until Jan. 24.

Salsa at Church

Move your body and soul Friday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Mission Dolores Basilica (3321 16th St.) for “Salsa Dance Night at Mission Dolores.” Music is by Los Kimberos. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.