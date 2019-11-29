Holiday Mercado 2019

For three Saturdays in a row, Galeria de la Raza will be having its Holiday Mercado at 1470 Valencia St., between 25th and 25th streets, beginning on Nov. 30. The Holiday Mercado will feature art for sale by 22 different artists. They will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The final sale will be held on on Dec. 14

Prison play

The Marsh theater, at 1062 Valencia St. near City College, will be having a live audience recording of a new show called Solitary Man: A visit to Pelican Bay State Prison. The performance is a two-person show about a man visiting a prisoner serving a life sentence; the two bond over letters and an in-person visit. The show runs for one night only on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and tickets are available at The Marsh’s website.

Hofreh

The Peephole Cinema at 280 Orange Alley (between Valencia and 26th streets) will present Hofreh from Tuesday, December 3 to January 18, a collection of videos showcasing Iranian artists who live and work in the cities of Tehran, Isfahan, Tabriz and Khoramabad. The title of the show is a Persian word that translates to “hole” or “cavity” and also applies to the word for eye socket. It’s a fitting title for works that respond to the Peephole Cinema’s unique space: videos that loop inside a hole in a wall located on a side street. Curated by Iranian-born interdisciplinary artist Minoosh Zomorodinia, this show brings together a collection of artists that are part of her extended community.

Navidad en La Mision

The Community Music Center’s own choirs will bring us into the Christmas season on Dec. 6 with a unique concert at the Mission Dolores Basilica. The concert, called “Christmas in the Mission/ Navidad en La Mision” will feature three different choirs singing classic Christmas songs in Spanish as well as songs dating back to the 1700s. The show begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m. and tickets are $15 — though no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Burning Man: The Musical

Z Space, at 450 Florida St. near 17th St. by Potrero Hill, will be hosting a live reading of a new musical based on Burning Man. The musical takes a sassy look at the politics of the desert event while taking jabs at corporations, billionaires, techies and exploitation. The show is free, though there is a limited amount of space available, and starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.