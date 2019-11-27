Let’s say your holiday is not going great — or maybe it’s going really great — and you’re in the Mission. Need a drink? Mission Local has you covered.

We’ve called, messaged, or dropped by almost every bar we could locate in the Mission to find out which are going to be open during Thanksgiving.

Did we miss a spot? Let us know in the comments section and/or at Abraham.Rodriguez@missionlocal.com

Without further ado, here’s the list:

Casanova Lounge, 527 Valencia St. between 16th and 17th: Open from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Uptown, 200 Capp St. at 17th: Open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Sycamore, 2140 Mission St. at Sycamore: Open from 12 p.m. to midnight. Snacks only. Kitchen will be closed.

The Valencia Room (formerly Elbo Room), 647 Valencia St. at Sycamore: Only downstairs bar area open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Beauty Bar, 2299 Mission St. at 19th: Open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Phoenix Irish Bar and Restaurant, 811 Valencia St. at 19th: Major feast planned, according to staff; they’ll be serving a traditional dinner at the kitchen, including pork loin and fish and chips. Open from 10 a.m. to midnight.

El Farolito Bar, 2779 Mission St. at 24th: Open until 8 p.m.

El Trebol, 3149 22nd St. at Capp: Open from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Bender’s, 806 South Van Ness Ave. at 19th: Open 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., but the kitchen will be closed.

Mission Hill Saloon, 491 Potrero Ave. at Mariposa: “Kind of up in the air,” says the bartender. Call ahead at (415) 552-5545.

500 Club, 500 Guerrero St. at 17th: 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Make Out Room, 3225 22nd St. at Mission: Open from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Chulita Vinyl Club Thanksgiving Dance)

Elixir, 3200 16th St. at Guerrero: Limited hours, 7 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Mission Bar, 2697 Mission St. at 23rd: The fernet will flow with Ron at the helm from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Phone Booth, 1398 South Van Ness Ave. at 25th: Open from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Clooney’s, 1401 Valencia St. at 25th: 6 a.m. to 2 a.m., per the bartender.

Napper Tandy, 3200 24th St. at South Van Ness: A three-course meal will be served from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. But the bar will close “probably around midnight,” staff said.

Pop’s Bar, 2800 24th St. at York: 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Dovre Club, 1498 Valencia St. at 26th: Open 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Blind Cat, 3052 24th St. at Treat: Open 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. “Tell ‘em Jojo sent ya!” says one bartender.

Delirium, 3139 16th St. at Albion: Open 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The Knockout, 3223 Mission St. at Valencia: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.,

City Club, 2919 16th St. between Capp and South Van Ness: 1 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Blondies, 540 Valencia St. between 16th and 17th: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Barrel Proof, 2331 Mission St. between 19th and 20th: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Zeitgeist, 199 Valencia St. at Duboce: 11:30 a.m. to midnight.