‘Dolores’ film screening at S.F. Public Library

Though there are a slew of events all over the city for Hispanic Heritage month, the main branch of the San Francisco Public Library will be hosting a free viewing of Dolores on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. in the Koret Auditorium. Dolores, a 2017 film by director and San Francisco native Peter Bratt, tells the story of activist Dolores Huerta. It originally aired on PBS.

MAPP Performance Art Crawl

The monthly MAPP Performance Art Crawl is happening this Saturday, Oct. 5 and will take place at Jardin Secreto, near 23rd and Harrison. Doors open at 6 p.m., followed by a blessing and then moving to music, singing and poetry. More information on their Facebook.

Theaters Advancing Social Change

Z Space will hold a community meeting about equity, diversity, and inclusion on Monday, October 7. It is about the Theatres Advancing Social Change (TASC) and will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 at Z space, 450 Florida St. The event is FREE, but reservations are strongly encouraged.

Voss Gallery Exhibit

Voss Gallery at 3344 24th St. opens “P.S. I Love You,” a solo exhibition of graphic realistic paintings by San Francisco-based artist Serge Gay Jr. . The opening reception is tonight, Friday, October 11, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.. This event is free and open to the public. The exhibition is on view through Saturday, November 2, 2019. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m. or by appointment.

Planned Parenthood bake sale

At least 36 bakeries and restaurants from across the state will be selling baked goods out of Zuni Cafe near Gough and Market Streets on Oct. 13. All proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood Northern California and Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates. The event is free and open to the public and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.