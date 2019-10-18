MCCLA Day of the Dead Exhibit

On Friday, Oct. 18, Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts will have a special Day of the Dead exhibit opening and fundraiser, highlighting art inspired by the holiday. Tickets for the opening are $30 and include a self-guided tour and music performances. The exhibit closes Nov. 15.

ODC’s Have K(NO!)w Fear

Next week at ODC, the Àse Dance Theatre Collective will perform its West Coast premiere of Have K(NO!)w Fear: A Bluessical. Nightly 8 p.m. performances run until Saturday, Oct. 19. Tickets are $15 to $30, and may be purchased online here or by phone at 415-863-9834.

ATA Window Installations

Artists Television Access at 992 Valencia St. will offer events all month long with art installations on their front windows. On Saturday Oct. 19, ATA will show a documentary on how the punk scene took hold of Washington D.C. The screening starts at 8:30 p.m. and tickets are $8. Also on their front windows, the art installation “Snuggle for Survival” by Naz Khorram will be featured until Oct. 22. It’s part of a monthlong exhibit, and there are new installations every couple of days.

Sonoma Fires exhibit

Ruth’s Table, at 3160 21st St., is holding a monthlong exhibit showcasing art made in reflection of the devastation that followed the 2017 North Bay fires. Eight artists will be featured, and poetry from seven different poets will also be included.

Art Auction at Root Division

Head’s up: Root Division, at 1131 Mission St., is holding its art auction on Thursday, October 24, from 7 to 10 p.m. There are early bird tickets available here.