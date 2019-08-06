A residential fire in the afternoon led to the closure on one block of Capp Street between 25th and 26th streets. The fire, which occurred at 1076 Capp St., was reported around 4:20 p.m. Several residents who were inside the property at the time were told to evacuate.

Regina Leon, who lives in one of the three units with her parents, said she wasn’t sure what caused the fire and had just arrived on the scene. Leon said nothing had been different today other than construction signs on the premises.

“There were signs that said the water would be turned off for a few hours and that’s it. I don’t know what caused it,” Leon said.

According to San Francisco Fire Department Assistant Chief Brooke Baker, the fire started on the second floor of the four-level home, and spread to other floors.

“It started spreading into the adjacent building, but everyone here was really aggressive and the fire was stopped,” Baker said.

Baker added that one person was transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. The neighboring building was undamaged.

According to the SFFD’s Twitter, 13 residents who lived in the building were displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.