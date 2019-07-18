A first-alarm fire broke out at a church on 23rd and Florida at around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, displacing some 10 people who live in apartments next to the church, as well as a dog named “Bella,” according to authorities.

San Francisco Fire Department Battalion Chief Thomas Abbot reported no injuries. He said the fire originated in the stairwell between the church and the adjacent apartments. He said that’s why “it looked so dramatic.” He said the cause was “accidental” but still under investigation.

By 3:30 p.m., firefighters were climbing in and out of the building’s windows but appeared to have contained the blaze at the green building housing Templo Lirio De Los Valles church. At around 3:50 p.m., firefighters dragged charred furniture out of the building.

Lupita Rosas, who lives next door to the church, received a call from her children who smelled smoke at 3:10 p.m. “When I got home,” she said, “the church was on fire.” She said she saw fire on the bottom and top floors.

The structure at 2902 23rd St. is two stories containing nine rooms, according to Planning Department records.

This is a breaking story and will update this post when more information becomes available.