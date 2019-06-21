If you think you could be affected by the potential ICE raids this Sunday, here’s a guide explaining your rights.

Ofrecemos una guía de sus derechos si ICE comienza redadas potenciales de inmigrantes en San Francisco este domingo 23 de junio.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids that President Trump tweeted about earlier this week could begin as early as Sunday in San Francisco and nine other major cities, according to anonymous reports from senior immigration officials.

The raids, which the Department of Homeland Security has dubbed “the family opp,” could target as many as 2,000 families. A volunteer who works for the San Francisco Rapid Response Network hotline spoke to us on the condition on anonymity, and said that it is important to note that these reports are still speculation.

“We’re asking everyone to be prepared, but not to panic,” she said. “If you see suspicious activity, you can call our hotline, and we’ll send dispatchers out to determine whether it’s ICE or not.”

Oakland Attorney Christian Schmidt, who has practiced immigration law in the Bay Area for more than 15 years, said the most important thing people can do is know their rights.

“You don’t have to open the door if ICE knocks, and ICE doesn’t usually have a warrant,” he said, warning that federal agents will try to pressure people to let them in, and not always play by the rules.

“This is a common misconception people have — that the government will be truthful. They’ll do what they want,” he added. “But this is America: ICE still needs a warrant to enter your home.”

Not opening the door if ICE knocks is important, he said, because it constitutes consent to enter.

“In the face of an ugly campaign of intimidation from the Trump administration’s deportation force, we call upon all Californians to respond with power, not panic,” said Angélica Salceda, Staff Attorney at the ACLU of Northern California, in an email statement today.

“Every person, regardless of their immigration status, has rights and resources available to them. If you or someone you know is confronted by ICE, you have the right to remain silent and to not open the door. If you witness ICE activity, call your local rapid response network to be connected with legal support. And please verify ICE activity before posting on social media.

“Together, we can protect each other and resist efforts to divide us,” she added.

For information about your rights if ICE confronts you, as well as rapid response hotlines, see these materials in English and in Spanish.