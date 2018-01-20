ICE Raid Resource Guide/Guía ante una redada del ICE

We get questions about what immigrants should do in the event of a raid by Immigration, Customs and Enforcement agents so with the help of immigration lawyers, we prepared these guides in English and Spanish.
