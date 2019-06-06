Some in the audience followed along with their own copies. Some worked on laptops as if it were soothing background music. Others seemed to straight up meditate to it.

“It” is the so-called “Mueller Report,” and around 40 local notables — including California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis, Supervisor Hillary Ronen, and Christine Pelosi (yes, the Speaker of the House’s daughter) — stopped by Manny’s at 16th and Valencia on Thursday to read aloud from the book-length report for 15 to 30 minutes at a time.

“This is the most important document in our politics right now — and almost no one has read it,” said Manny Yekutiel, the cafe’s owner and organizer of the event, explaining why he pulled the reading together.

That’s true: The 448-page report, officially titled Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election, details the conclusions of a two-year investigation by (now-retired) Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III into Russian interference in 2016 U.S. Presidential Election, coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, and obstruction of justice by the president.

“When Special Counsel Bob Mueller did his press conference, he told the American public to read it,” Yekutiel said. “So we’re following his direction and reading it.”

Kounalakis reads:

The 16-hour reading was still going at the time of publication. Other local notables slated to read include City Attorney Dennis Herrera, former state Senator Mark Leno, Supervisor Shamann Walton, and author Dave Eggers.

Yekutiel said he started reaching out to guest readers on Monday, and local politicians, activists, and academics responded with enthusiasm. “Lt. Governor Kounalakis asked if she could join,” Yekutiel said. “She heard about it and wanted to be a part of it.”

Read more about the report’s findings here. Read the full report (silently or aloud) here.

Here’s the full list of readers:

Morning:

7:00-7:15 Manny Yekutiel – Owner of Manny’s

7:15-7:30 Cary McClelland – Author of Silicon City

7:30-7:45 Edward Wright – Aide to Supervisor Gordon Mar/Harvey Milk Democratic Club

7:45-8:15 David Campos – Chair of Democratic Party of San Francisco and Former Supervisor

8:15-8:30 Myrna Melgar – President of the Planning Commission

8:30-9:00 Susan Solomon – President of the United Educators of San Francisco

9:00-9:30 Allison Arieff – Editorial Director of SPUR, New York Times Columnist

9:30-10:00 Hillary Ronen – San Francisco Supervisor

10:00-10:30 Dr. Hadar Aviram – Professor of Criminal Law at UC Hastings College of the Law

10:30-10:45 Jupiter Peraza – DACA recipient and Latinx activist

10:30-10:45 Jose Antonio Vargas – Pulitzer Prize Journalist and Undocumented Immigrant

11:00-11:30 Karla Monterrosso – CEO of Code 2040

11:30-11:45 Gara Lamarche – President of the Democracy Alliance, Former CEO of Atlantic Philanthropies

11:45-12:00 Del Seymour – Activist, “Mayor” of the Tenderloin and CEO of Code Tenderloin

Afternoon

12:00-12:30 Christine Pelosi – Hamilton Elector, Daughter of Nancy Pelosi, Activist

12:30-1:00 Susan Pfeiffer – Activist

1:00-1:30 Norma Garcia – Director of Policy & Advocacy, Mission Economic Development Agency

1:30-1:45 Annalee Newitz – Writer, Editor-at-Large at Ars Technica

1:45-2:00 Jupiter Peraza – DACA recipient and Latinx activist/student

2:00-2:15 Broke-Ass Stuart – Journalist

2:15-2:30 Amy Farah Weiss – Activist

2:30-2:45 Amanda Machado – Writer/Educator

2:45-3:00 Kate Conger – New York Times Columnist

3:00-3:15 Ann Stoner – Actor

3:15-3:30 Rudy Gonzalez – Executive Director, SF Labor Council AFL-CIO

3:30-3:45 Dennis Herrera – San Francisco City Attorney

3:45-4:00 Kim-Mai Cutler – Journalist

4:00-4:30 Mark Leno – Former State Senator

4:30-5:00 Buffy Wicks – State Assembly Member

Evening:

5:00-5:15 Scott Wiener – State Senator

5:15-5:30 Cleve Jones – Activist

5:30-6:00 Caleb Smith – Office of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf

6:00-6:30 Dr. Carol Queen – Good Vibrations

6:30-7:00 Caille Millner – San Francisco Chronicle Columnist

7:00-7:15 Shamann Walton – San Francisco Supervisor

7:15-7:30 Sarah Souza – President of the Latino Democratic Club

7:30-8:00 Peter Gallotta – Member, San Francisco Democratic Central Committee

8:00-8:15 Stephen Bruce – Visual Artist, Former American Steel Studios

8:15-8:45 Evan Gelfand – Activist/Community Member

8:45-9:15 Rafael Mandelman – San Francisco Supervisor

9:15-9:30 Leif Dautch – Deputy Attorney General, State of California

9:30-9:45 Dave Eggers, Author, 826 Valencia, McSweeney’s

9:45-10:00 Lucia Obregon Matzer – Mission Community Activist, MEDA

10:00-10:30 Rachel Marshall – Deputy Public Defender, Alameda County

10:30-10:45 Manny Yekutiel – Owner of Manny’s

10:45-11:00 Cary McClelland – Author of Silicon City