San Francisco Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near 17th and Mission. According to Public Information Officer Adam Lobsinger, a call came in around 2:46 p.m. of shots fired near 17th and Mission streets. One man was struck, though the severity of his injuries are not known. He was taken in a private vehicle to a local hospital. Shotspotters were not activated, Lobsinger said.

Police officers are still investigating

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.