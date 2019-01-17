Three consecutive empty business — with four empty storefronts — on 2300 block of Mission

BodyFi’s Mission Street fitness studio quietly shuttered in December, one of four businesses on the 2300 block to close or announce its closure in the last month alone.

The spate of closures do not appear to be interconnected, but will, regardless, change the face of the block between 19th and 20th streets.

BodyFi’s owner, John Nguyen, pulled the plug on his Mission fitness studio on Nov. 30 after five years of business at that location, and he pushed through December to sell his remaining equipment. He also closed a second location in the Financial District, and said by email that he has moved out of the area. He declined to share more about why he closed his studios, saying only that he wanted to keep a “low profile” regarding the Mission Street closure in hopes of preventing vandalism while the building is on the market.

Mark Kaplan, the Rockwell Properties agent listing the building, said he’s hoping to find a new renter at a figure similar to what Nguyen was paying — $9,500 a month. Kaplan acknowledged this was a lot of money, and that takers may be difficult to come by at this price level. If he’s unable to find a renter within a few months, Kaplan expects the owner will sell the building. Currently it’s listed for rent or sale, with a price tag of $2.4 million.

Kaplan initially hoped another gym might move in and take advantage of a New Year’s membership surge; he said he and Nguyen both reached out to all the gym owners they know, but have not yet convinced any to make the move. A cannabis business has expressed interest in the space, Kaplan said, “but that might not be the greatest for the neighborhood, because there’s so much cannabis already” in the area.

Until late 2012, the building at 2310 Mission Street held a Christian bookstore. In 2013, Nyugen converted it to a high-end fitness studio that offered personal training, pilates, nutrition services, and more.

He leaves as three other neighbors depart the block. Mission Thrift closed abruptly in December due to a declining customer base. The year-end closure of Mission Loan, a pawn shop, was confirmed to Mission Local by owner Darryl Kaplan, who was shot and wounded in a robbery at his shop one year before. Siegel’s Clothing Superstore announced its coming closure by the end of this month. Its storefront currently features blow out sale signs, as staff works to sell the remaining inventory of Stacy Adams shoes, zoot suits, and Dickies and Ben Davis work wear.

“All of those stores were kind of ‘old Mission,’” Mark Kaplan said. “The whole block is going to change.”

The shuttered properties on the 2300 block join nearly 50 other Mission Street vacancies, only half of which are currently for lease or sale. Mission Local reported in December about the proliferation of vacancies in the area, the struggles realtors face leasing Mission Street storefronts, and efforts to address vacancies city-wide.

But Kaplan is hopeful. He said recent buyers in the area are “motivated owners” who plan to use their own buildings rather than lease them out. “That represents a commitment to the block, and that would be good” he said. “Hopefully it might be the beginning of an organic thing that comes close to what’s on Valencia,” he said, referring to that bustling retail corridor.

The larger commercial units on Mission Street, which feature deeper storefront spaces than those on Valencia, are often more difficult to rent due to the higher cost, he said. But with so many spaces available on one block, he remains optimistic. “It might be the beginning of a renaissance on Mission Street.”