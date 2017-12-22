Robbers reportedly injure victim in shooting at Mission St. business

A person was injured in a robbery and shooting inside Mission Loan and Pawnbrokers near 19th Street, according to bystanders.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ABC7 and KRON4 report that four suspects came into the store and shot someone inside. It’s unclear what condition the victim is in.

Breaking: Police in San Francisco are on scene of a shooting in the Mission District. @SFPD Tells ABC7 that four suspects entered a store on Mission St between 17th and 18th and shot a person inside — Dave Russo (@russd008) December 23, 2017

The incident occurred around 5:19 p.m., according to a neighboring business owner, Norinder Anand, who said someone running away from the shooting fled into his store, alerting him. He went next door to see what was happening and promptly called the police.

Two suspects ran past him, Anand said, turning onto 19th headed toward Valencia as they fled.

Anand said it was the owner of the business who was injured, but he did not know how seriously the victim was injured.

Patrick Haley, a bartender at Teeth directly across the street, heard no gunshots but said he suddenly saw people running outside, with a few taking shelter in the bar. Later he saw someone transported out of the store on a stretcher with what appeared to be bandaged hands.

This is a developing story and we will update it as information becomes available.