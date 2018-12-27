This year, Mission Local’s coverage broadened to cover citywide issues and further inform the hottest conversations in the neighborhood. New managing editor Joe Eskenazi — the main culprit for the expansion — topped the ranks with the bizarre saga of “San Francisco’s cruelest landlord,” Anne Kihagi.

Equally important, but fairly undercovered in the state, was Eric Murphy’s stripping of California Prop. 11 to its sole donor: a for-profit ambulance company slated to save millions from it.

The death of Mayor Ed Lee and the long election season that followed also brought all sorts of controversy, as did the appearance of electric scooters, and residents’ concern about what the “tech takeover” of the Mission.

Mission Local had more than two million unique visitors in 2018, up by 15 percent from 2017.

1. SF goes after city’s cruelest landlord, snatching away her rent payments

2. Prop 11: Ambulance company has spent nearly $22M on state ballot measure that could shield it from lawsuits, save it millions

3. SF protesters say no to “techsploitation,” block buses with scooters

4. Mark Farrell is your new mayor — and pandemonium ensues

5. Kickballers try to boot denizens out of SF’s Dolores Park; hilarity ensues

6. Election 2018: Counting the votes for mayor — London Breed extends lead to 1,861 as provisional ballots do not break Mark Leno’s way

7. The strange and terrible saga of San Francisco’s ‘historic laundromat’ represents the worst of planning and development in this town

8. Scooters are the mess that San Francisco made for itself

9. SF teacher says she was tricked into ‘I Am Not a Monster’ BART campaign

10. Carlos Gutierrez, mentor to troubled youth, dies at 38