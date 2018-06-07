Election 2018: Counting the votes for Mayor — London Breed shaves 866 votes off Mark Leno’s lead

Update, 4:15 June 7: After processing a mere 4,546 votes yesterday the Department of Elections on Thursday counted 8,252 more. Yesterday’s votes shaved a mere 25 votes off Mark Leno’s lead over London Breed. Today was a better one for Breed. Leno’s 1,121 vote lead shrank to a mere 255. For those counting at home, Leno leads 74,424 to 74,169. That’s 50.09 percent to 49.91 percent.

“This is a pretty big shift,” confirms San Francisco State political science professor Jason McDaniel. “Yesterday Breed improved by 0.02 percent. Today it’s by 0.31 percent. That’s 10 times better.”

But, McDaniel continued, Breed needs to not just catch up but likely build a lead if she hopes to wrest the race away from Leno. After today, a shade under 80,000 votes remain to be counted. Of those, 14,000 are provisional ballots. And those, McDaniel says, will likely resemble the election-day votes and skew heavily toward Jane Kim, with her second-place votes going largely to Leno.

Of Kim’s 35,410 transferring votes, Leno received 27,194 and Breed 8,216. If you take into account the 5,413 votes that were exhausted, Leno received 63.4 percent of Kim’s votes, and Breed 22.6 percent. Yesterday, he got 69.2 percent of Kim’s votes, and Breed just 19.2 percent. “That’s the kind of difference Breed needs to win,” says McDaniel. “If this happens again tomorrow, she’ll be in the lead.” Breed today also gained many more first-place votes: 3,274 to Leno’s 1,841.



Department of Elections chief John Arntz has indicated this will be a prolonged counting period. He has unsubtly used plurals like “weeks” and “weekends,” indicating his team will be putting in 18-hour days (any more than that and the machinery may break down). Updates will come at 4 p.m. daily, including weekends. “Most” vote-by-mail ballots will be tabulated before Monday, and the provisional ballots will start to be tallied on Monday or Tuesday at the earliest.

The rule of thumb for San Francisco voting is that the later one votes, the more progressive he or she leans (with provisional ballots being the most left-leaning of all). That will be tested in this election; one new wrinkle is that this is the first contest in which voters could register at City Hall on the very day of the election. So, it’s consequential not just where the ballots counted today (and tomorrow and the next day) come from, but when they were cast. “I care less about where the outstanding ballots come from than when,” political consultant David Latterman said at today’s SPUR post-election recap. “Somewhere there was an inflection point where it went from London winning to Mark winning. I’ll bet it’s smackdab in the middle, so this thing will be razor thin all the way through.”

And, confirms the Department of Elections’ Gregory Slocum, “these are ballots that we received well in advance of Election Day. Anything we are processing thereafter was received on or after Election Day.”

But location, location, location does matter. Leno consultant Jim Stearns posted on his Facebook page that “75 percent of the votes tallied today came from districts where Breed did best … only 25 percent of the votes counted today came from” precincts where the Kim/Leno vote exceeded 50 percent.” Stearns also noted that Department of Elections data “shows that remaining ballots skew much younger in age (55 percent under the age of 50 vs. 34 percent under the age of 50 for ballots already counted).”

So, those are comforting trends for Leno. But Breed gained many votes today. There are a lot of votes yet to count and very few separating the candidates. Stay tuned.