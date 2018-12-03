A shooting near 16th and Valencia streets at around 1 a.m. Monday morning left one man dead and a woman in critical condition.

Neither of the victims’ identities have been released, although police said the woman was 55 years old. The man, police said, is “unknown.”

The San Francisco Medical Examiner could not identify the man who died, as they have yet to contact his family.

A woman who lives near the intersection of 16th and Valencia described hearing five gunshots in quick succession. “It was scary,” she said, noting that she feared for her two young children and considered leaving the house with them. But “it was so fast that I let them continue sleeping.”

This is a developing story and we will update the post as more information becomes available.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.