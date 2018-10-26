Garfield Square Park pool closure

Neighbors of Garfield Square Park pool may have noticed their beloved natatorium quietly closed on Oct. 22 — and very close observers may have noticed that a demolition permit was issued for the pool earlier this month as well.

Don’t worry: They’re not going to just leave a hole in the ground. The existing pool and clubhouse are being replaced by an arguably better pool and more up-to-date clubhouse. The $19.7 million project should be complete by the end of 2019.

In the meantime, here are hours for other pools around the city.

What’s the plan?

The existing pool is under renovation and the existing clubhouse will be completely replaced with a 3,550-square-foot, brand-new clubhouse. The pool’s lanes will be shortened, but the pool’s overall capacity will allow for longer sessions. Swimmers will also have more showers and better locker rooms.

The new clubhouse will have a programming room, an expanded kitchen, kids playroom, and outdoor basketball courts. The structure will feature a courtyard that connects the pool area with the clubhouse.

Bethany Center turns 50

The Bethany Center, an affordable-housing community at 21st and Capp for low-income seniors, turned 50 years old last week — and it celebrated with the completion of a major facelift.

The anniversary coincided with the completion of a two-year renovation project that modernized the building and touched up its iconic mural. The renovation also allowed for its partner arts institution, Ruth Table, to now have its own stand-alone building.

Galeria de la Raza: the talks continue

Supervisor Hillary Ronen announced in a Facebook post last week that she hosted talks between Galeria de la Raza and its landlord. Apparently, between the time news broke that the venerable gallery received a 100-percent rent hike and Ronen’s announcement, the gallery had received a three-day notice to vacate the space where it planned to hunker down until a more permanent space opened up elsewhere (presumably a would-be affordable development at 1990 Folsom).

Ronen said in her Facebook post that a lease would likely be negotiated by the end of the week, although messages left with her office, as well as gallery, were not immediately returned.

Last chance to vote for the Women’s Building

The Women’s Building is competing with other historic and socially-minded institutions around the country for a $150,000 grant to make improvements on its facilities. The Women’s Building, a nonprofit dedicated to advocacy for women, wants to retrofit 54 of its windows — because those windows have not been replaced since the building was erected in 1910, before women could legally vote. But the nonprofit needs your vote! Do it here.