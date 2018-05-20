Game 3: Warriors v. Rockets: Steph gonna Steph

Pre-Game: May 1968

Fifty years ago, a generation of students took to the streets around the world.

Not to celebrate the Celtics win over the hated Lakers. (The Celtics’ 10th title in 12 years!)

No. Something else. The Big Lie (of the Vietnam War) had been exposed, and for the first time, the whole stultifying Cold War complex (military-industrial-media-educational) broke open to public question.

Nowhere was the status quo more challenged than in Paris, where students and workers allied in an outburst of protest and creativity.

Why mention May 1968 in Paris during the 2018 Western Conference Finals?

Of the many inventive posters which sprang up during that month, there was one in a staircase of the occupied Odeon theater quoting philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche:

One must carry in oneself a chaos to be able to insert into the world a dancing star.

Chaos – OK Steve, creative chaos – is key, if not the key, to the Dubs success – aesthetic as well as athletic. It’s the constant and free-wheeling movements of all people and parts (i.e. the ball) that creates space or defensive confusion which result in breathtaking dunks and splashes.

In Game Two, like the Cold War complex, Houston’s oilmen kept the Dubs stagnant, watching KD. Expect that to change with, hopefully, a gusher of Curry threes.

On offense, the Rock Head strategy remains the same: Pick on the little guy, the little-injured guy.

Steph knows it. We know it.

The whole world is watching.

First Quarter: Mission Street Sports Bar

The whole world may be watching. But not on Mission Street.

I had planned to start at Dr. Teeth. The crowd there on Wednesday night had been into the game and boisterous despite a weak show by the Dubs. This afternoon, there was none of that. The place was half full before tip-off. People seemed more into being hung over than watching the game.

So I drifted up a couple blocks.

The opening sequences give Dubs’ fans the chills. The Rockets look like they picked up from Game 2, attacking Curry and driving untouched down the lane for easy layups. And Steph misses an open three. Again.

After a Dubs timeout almost three minutes into the game, the Dubs defense turns up the heat.

And defense turns the Dubs loose. Rather than give the ball to KD and watch him take advantage of some poor Rock Head, everybody runs. Everybody cuts, moves, passes the ball. But they don’t hit shots, and with three minutes left in the first quarter the score is tied, 22-22.

Steph Curry goes to the bench.

Steph often sits the last few minutes of the first quarter. No big deal. But the buzz, the feel, the cold breezes blowing through Mission Street Sports Bar are of concern.

“If Steph keeps missing,” says a woman to a friend eating lemon pepper wings, “they’re in trouble.”

Over the next three minutes, the Dubs defense smothers the Rockets and when Nick Young buries a three-pointer with two seconds left, the Dubs lead 31-22.

Second Quarter: Barrel Proof

The lemon pepper wings are tempting, but like the Dubs, I’ve got to be moving.

Outside everything seems in motion as the wind blasts in from the sea. The only other person on Mission Street is an older Latina wearing a Curry jersey. She smiles and gives a thumbs up.

The second quarter starts similar to the first. The Dubs are playing strong on defense, but so is Houston. Both team are missing shots.

Finally, after three minutes, Curry hits a three point shot. The crowd at the Barrel Proof lets loose.

Only there isn’t much of a crowd at Barrel Proof. More screens than people. I stand around and watch Kevon Looney play out of his mind.

Who? Kevon Looney – the guy with the really long arms who’s been around for three years. He’s been a defensive force all series but now blocking and altering shots, he thwarts the Rockets at the rim.

“People are probably watching at home,” explains one guy as to why so few viewers. “I have this friend with a big screen which he yells at all game long. Really annoying.”

Unlike Game 2, the Dubs give the Rockets no wide open threes. But they don’t hit any either. The teams go back and forth missing shots, but the Dubs are much faster and keep forcing turnovers.

A couple hoops by KD leads to a 54-43 Dubs lead at the half.

Halftime: The Wind

Walking into the wind, I wonder if this isn’t something like what Houston must be feeling: a force you can’t get around, an energy which leaves you gasping for breath.

If only Steph could make his threes.

Third Quarter: Delirium

What? There are five people here, three playing pool. There are ten times that many at 2 a.m.

I’m about to cross over to Giordanos, but the Dubs open the third quarter with a 10-0 blitz kicked off by a Curry layup and capped by a Durant three.

Time out. How the Rockets respond?

With a 9-2 run cutting the Dubs 20 point lead back down to 13.

Time out. How will the Warriors respond?

Steph blows by Houston defenders sinking two layups.

Eric Gordon responds with a three.

Steph steps back behind KD and nails a long, long, patented Steph Curry three! A minute later, another!

Oracle erupts. Delirium!

Hitting on all cylinders and continuing to stuff Houston, the Dubs go on an 18-3 run which all but ends the game.

Fourth Quarter: Garbage Time

The game is over but it’s not finished. Garbage time. The Warriors keep their foot on the accelerator and win running away 126-85.

After Game 2, Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said the key to the Rocket victory was simply his team played with more force, pressure, speed, desire and guts than they did in Game One.

Seemed like a very simplistic answer at the time.

But watching these past three games, I can’t help but think that’s the essence of it. Though these may be the two best offensive teams in the league, this series, will be decided by defense. And defense is individual and team focus and force.

The Dubs played extraordinary team defense tonight, holding Houston to under 40 percent shooting.

The Rockets tried to pick on Curry, but for much of the night he held his ground. When Harden or Paul got past him, they were met by either Looney, Durant, Thompson, Iguodala, Green or all of the above. Houston had 20 turnovers (the Dubs had eight!!!!)

Defense forces turnovers and gets the Dubs running on offense. Defense causes chaos.

And no one’s more a maestro of chaos better than Curry. Get the Dubs running and Steph gonna Steph.

At this point, it’s not about talent, analytics or schemes. For the Dubs, it’s a question of desire:

Can they bring the kind of wind that blew out Houston tonight on Tuesday?

