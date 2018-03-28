Suspected thieves, found in possession of school bus full of bikes, quickly released in SF

Three men arrested earlier this month for suspected theft of a small service vehicle – and who turned out to be in possession of a school bus full of bicycles, which police seized – were released two days after being arrested and two weeks before the department blasted their names and booking photos to media outlets.

On Tuesday, the department announced that, on March 12, officers arrested three men near 18th and Harrison streets on suspicion of stealing a service vehicle from Fisherman’s Wharf.

In the course of carrying out that arrest, police additionally seized a small school bus that was filled with bicycles; they believe the bus to be a mobile “chop shop” where stolen bicycles are reconstructed for sale.

The SFPD took the bikes “for safekeeping.” The bus was towed pending investigation. And the service vehicle was returned to its owner on Fisherman’s Wharf.

One of the three men was booked for grand theft, possession of stolen property, and conspiracy. The other two were booked for possession of stolen property and conspiracy.

And yet, despite being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle and the eye-catching yellow bus full of bikes, all of them were free within 48 hours and their charges were dismissed.

Only one of the men, 39-year-old Oscar Centeno, has a pending court date on an unrelated burglary charge. He was not the man suspected of stealing the small vehicle.

SFPD spokesman Officer Joseph Tomlinson could not say whether the department returned the bicycles to the men. “In the report the guy only claimed one of the bicycles, so I don’t know if he got that one bicycle back,” he said. Tomlinson couldn’t confirm if the bus had been returned, nor who its owner is.

According to the police, an unnamed merchant phoned the cops on the trio of suspected thieves. It is uncertain who that merchant is — but the yellow bus wasn’t hidden, and many could have made the call. An employee at Mission Cliffs, a rock climbing gym with windows facing that portion of the street, said he had noticed the bus on street for about a week before the arrests.

“They had a short school bus filled to the brim with bicycles,” he said.

He said bus may have initially blended in because it’s not uncommon for “dirtbag climbers” — the climbing world’s equivalent of surf bums — to camp in their cars around the climbing gym. “That’s why it went by without notice,” he said.

It’s also unclear if the charges — which were subsequently dropped — were related to the suspected chop shop. The SFPD is no longer tasked with clearing the nests of bikes from city streets; that is up to the Department of Public Works, per a freshly passed city law.

The law prohibits “the assembly, disassembly, sale, offer of sale, distribution, or offer of distribution on public property or public rights-of-way of bicycles and bicycle parts.”

Moreover, a person in possession of five or more bicycles, three or more bicycles with missing parts, a bike frame with severed brake or gear cables, or five or more bicycle parts on the street would receive a notice. The recipient of the notice can retrieve the bicycles can within 30 days if they can prove ownership of the bikes.

Last year, 60 percent of calls about bike theft was taken by Mission Station, according to research presented by District 8 Supervisor Jeff Sheehy’s office, which authored the law.



