Assault on 20th Street near Lexington

Police are investigating an assault that happened early Monday morning on 20th Street near Lexington and across from the wine bar 20 Spot.

Public Information Officer Robert Rueca said police responded to a call there around 12:20 a.m. on March 12.

They found a woman who appeared assaulted and was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to San Francisco General Hospital. The suspect fled on foot and was not apprehended.

Witnesses, who asked that their names not be used, told Mission Local that early on March 12 a woman was dragged east on 20th Street from Valencia Street to about Lexington Street.

The witness also said that a man tried to stop the assault. Rueca said that “the male suspect dragged the female a short distance until reportees intervened.”

When one neighbor saw the victim, estimated to be 35 to 40 years old, she was face down on the sidewalk and the woman’s dress was around her waist, leaving her exposed. The victim spoke Spanish, and one person reported that the woman said “It’s cold” in Spanish.

The neighbor said she was beaten up badly and that after she went to a neighbor’s house to get her a glass of water and returned, the victim was unconscious.

Rueca couldn’t confirm if the assault was sexual, but said the investigation is open and active, and that police are “working on ultimately putting the suspect into custody.”

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.