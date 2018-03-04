A message in SF’s Dolores Park for Jacob

I imagine we would all like to receive the message that awaits Jacob this morning in Dolores Park. Earlier today, his friend from high school, Adrienne Sevilla, laid out rose petals in the shape of a heart on a slope of the northwest corner of the park.

“Love or Lunacy?” the artists asks in petals below the heart.

Sevilla and Jacob both live on the streets. The ephemeral art was simply her way of saying that she was sorry for not hanging out last night. He’s just a friend, said the artist who also paints and makes jewelry.

By 9 a.m., she had finished her composition and was ready to dash off on her bike.

This is what she left behind for Jacob.