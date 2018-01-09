Supes extend controls on new restaurants in SF Mission

An old classic vintage car parks in front of Discolandia building on 24th Street in the Mission District, San Francisco on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo by Ekevara Kitpowsong)

Those hoping to open a restaurant or extend their storefronts in the Mission District will continue to face bureaucratic hurdles with the city.

In an effort to curb gentrification in the Mission, the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to extend so-called “interim controls” for a 15-month period on businesses wanting to convert spaces to restaurants in the Mission.

The vote also added controls on stores seeking to merge commercial storefronts exceeding 2,000 square feet in the designated area.

The controls on restaurant conversion were first put in place March 2017. The continuation of the controls is an effort in line with the Mission Action Plan 2020, which is aimed at promoting cultural and economic diversity in the neighborhood.

One application for restaurant conversion is being reviewed by the Planning Department, for a space at 1910 Mission St., according to Gina Simi, a spokesperson for the Planning Department.

In the case of the controls, the Mission is defined as: “13th, Duboce, and Division Streets to the north, Mission Street to the west (including any parcel with a property line on either side of Mission Street), Cesar Chavez Street to the south, and Potrero Avenue to the east.”

“These interim controls respond to the community’s cry for immediate action,” said District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who sponsored the resolution, during Tuesday’s meeting.

She said she doesn’t want to see Mission Street “go the way of Valencia,” which is largely populated by so-called destination businesses, such as pricey restaurants, coffee shops, and boutiques.

If a restauranteur wants to open a restaurant in a space not previously used as a restaurant, they will have to seek what’s called “conditional use authorization” from the city’s Planning Commission, which weighs whether the business is necessary or desirable to the neighborhood.

Storefronts hoping to merge their spaces exceeding 2,000 square feet will also have to undergo scrutiny by city planning staff and authorization from the Commission.