Man dies after being found on fire in Osage Alley

Update (1/24/18): The man who was found on fire in Osage Alley on Tuesday morning has died. The San Francisco Medical Examiner identified him as 58-year-old Renato Fernandez of San Francisco. The SFPD ruled the death “suspicious,” as it is unclear if his wounds were self-inflicted, or if suspects in connection to Fernandez’s death are outstanding.

A man was found on fire Tuesday morning between 10:30 and 11 a.m. in Osage Alley near 24th Street, police said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition, a sergeant at the scene said.

“I don’t know if it was self-inflicted or if there are suspects, we just don’t know,” he said.

The officer said a bystander saw the man on fire, grabbed some water from Coffee Mission on the BART plaza, and doused the victim’s flames.

At 12:30 p.m. investigators were in the alley examining some of the man’s burned clothes that remained on the ground.

Homeless residents often sleep in Osage Alley, a two-block alley that runs between 24th and 26th Streets between Mission and Bartlett streets.