Five robberies over the weekend in SF Mission

A 32-year-old suspected robber was arrested after his victim chased him down and called the police.

It all went down at Mission and Sycamore streets around 10:28 p.m. Friday, when the 36-year-old male victim was approached by three suspects. The first suspect, the man who was later arrested, put a knife to the victim as the two others – whose descriptions are unknown to police – took his tablet, wallet, and cash.

Those two victims ran away, but the victim chased the first suspect, which led to his arrest.

The victim reported no injuries.

A man of unknown age stole a double-parked car on 24th and Mission streets at around 2:12 p.m. Sunday, police say.

A 15-year-old boy was sitting in the car when the suspect hopped into the driver’s seat. The boy exited the car before the man drove off.

The boy reported non-life-threatening injuries, although it’s unclear how or if the suspect harmed him.

No arrest has been made.

Two men robbed a 44-year-old man of his backpack at 20th and Capp streets at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police say.

The two men, ages 40 and 25 respectively, approached the victim from behind and forcefully removed his backpack, which contained his wallet and some cash. The men ran away in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

A man believed to be in his 30s robbed a woman of her cell phone and backpack at a bus stop on 22nd Street and Potrero Avenue at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The woman, 43, was waiting at the bus stop when the suspect came up from behind, pointed a knife at her, and demanded her possessions. She handed her over her cell phone and backpack, and the suspect ran away southbound on Potrero Avenue.

No injuries were reported and no arrest has been made.

Two men in their 20s robbed a man of his bicycle at 20th and Capp streets at 10 p.m. Friday, police say.

The victim, 30, was riding his bike when the suspects approached. One of them held a knife and demanded the victim’s property. When the victim refused, that suspect punched him. The second suspect took the bike, and both suspects fled.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and no arrests have been made.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.