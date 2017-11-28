Man in critical condition after stabbing near SF General Hospital

A 25-year-old man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a man stabbed him and his friend near San Francisco General Hospital at 6:20 p.m. Monday, police say.

The two victims, the other a 34-year-old male, got into an argument with two male suspects, thought to be in their early 20s, at 22nd Street and Potrero Avenue. Those two suspects left and returned with a third male of a similar age, and a brawl ensued. The third suspect used a knife to stab the victims, after which all three of them fled.

The victims were taken to the hospital. The 34-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and the 25-year-old remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Assault

In the wee hours of Monday morning, a fistfight between two men near 16th and Valencia street ended with one of the men swinging a knife, missing his opponent, and running away.

One of the men, 39, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the 3:30 a.m. brawl.

No arrest of the knife-wielding suspect has been made.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.