At Dolores Park, dykes talk dating apps, jenga and more

All afternoon, at the 25th annual Dyke March celebration in Dolores Park, women approached Robyn Exton to thank her for helping them meet. Exton is the founder of HER, a popular dating app for queer women.

“I think, in the most basic sense, helping people find love is the biggest way to give them a sense of security,” she said.

She and her team were celebrating Pride Weekend with cold drinks under a tent set up on the grassy slope.

It was a particularly exciting day, not only for those who connected using HER, but also for the motorcycle group Dykes on Bikes, who will finally be able to trademark their name thanks to Monday’s unanimous Supreme Court decision that found it unconstitutional to ban a trademarked name for potentially “disparaging language.” Dykes on Bikes has been using its name since the group formed 40 years ago.

The parade marked the end of a crowded afternoon in the park featuring performances from the Bay Area American Indian Two Spirits (BAAITS) and M.I.A’s former drummer, electronic music artist Madame Ghandi, among others.

Here are how some people chose to spend the afternoon:

This group of friends played drunk Jenga on a picnic table.

Others represented Camp Beaverton:

It’s the only lesbian camp at Burning Man, last year’s Camp Beaverton president, Galaxy (on the far right in the picture below), explained.

“We’re a trans-inclusionary camp for women who love women,” Galaxy said.

Then there was the “Not Another Gay Pride” booth, where Jacky, Sheri, Caroline, and other friends poured themselves drinks from a beer bong shaped like a woman.

“This is my girlfriend. Her name is Miranda. She’s very quiet and shy,” Jacky explained.

Constructing Miranda was no easy feat, the group explained; they had to drill a hole through the torso of the plastic mannequin.

Other still flocked to this “Poussey Party,” which honored the popular “Orange is the New Black” character.

Megan and Chris wore t-shirt at the Poussey tent. “The t-shirts commemorate a certain memory of past Prides,” Lisa, the party organizer, explained.

She recalled the last time she celebrated Pride in San Francisco, when half the park was closed for construction.

“It was horrible,” she said.

Now that there was more room to spread out, she thinks the party went much better.