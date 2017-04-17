Lady lowriders grace the Grand Theatre

Photographer Michael Johnson captured these lowriders outside the launch party for The Mission last Thursday and remarked:
“Woman lowriders are very few and far between, but these two have got the cars and the cred.”
Photographer Michael Johnson captured these lowriders outside the launch party for The Mission last Thursday and remarked:
“Woman lowriders are very few and far between, but these two have got the cars and the cred.”
Filed under: Front Page, Mission Street, Mobile, Newsletter, Photography, SNAPS, Today's Mission
Something to add?