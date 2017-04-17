Lady lowriders grace the Grand Theatre

Photo by Michael Johnson.
Photographer Michael Johnson captured these lowriders outside the launch party for The Mission last Thursday and remarked:

“Woman lowriders are very few and far between, but these two have got the cars and the cred.”

Photo by Michael Johnson.

Photo by Michael Johnson.

Photo by Michael Johnson.

Photo by Michael Johnson.

Photo by Michael Johnson.

Photo by Michael Johnson.

Photo by Michael Johnson.

