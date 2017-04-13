Tonight: Launch party for book celebrating stories and murals of the Mission

In a burst of color and poetry, a new book of photography and writing called The Mission will enter the literary scene at the Grand Theater tonight.

The Mission‘s focus is on the community murals the neighborhood is known for, photographed by Richard Evans, but also delves deeper than their artistic surfaces.

With poetry and musings from important artistic and literary figures in the neighborhood, the book explores the history and context of the art.

From works by Juan Felipe Herrera, the current United States Poet Laureate, to short pieces by local writer and activist Adriana Camarena, the writing adds an emotional accompaniment rather than an academic discussion to the images.

The Mission also highlights the work of women in the community and the neighborhood’s resistance to gentrification.

On Thursday, April 13th the book’s creators will host a launch event at the Gray Area Foundation for the Arts, also known as the Grand Theatre, at 2665 Mission St. The event is free and open to the public and runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Additional details available here.

Photos by Dick Evans from the book “The Mission” (April 2017, Heyday Books)